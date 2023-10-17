Ravens excited to play in front of home crowd for first time in nearly a month: 'Our fans are going to be loud'

BALTIMORE - By the time the Baltimore Ravens return to action on Sunday, it will be nearly a month since they heard the roar of their home crowd at M&T Bank Stadiums.

Their whirlwind stops over the past three weeks were in Cleveland, Pittsburgh and London, where they played the Tennessee Titans.

While playing on the road has fired some of the Ravens up, head coach John Harbaugh said he is looking forward to the enthusiastic cheering in downtown Baltimore.

The Ravens (4-2) play host to the AFC North-leading Detroit Lions (5-1) on Sunday.

"I know our guys are going to be excited to be at home, that's for sure," Harbaugh said. "Our fans will be excited for us to be at home."

Playing at home means they don't have to jump on an airplane or adjust to someone else's schedule.

Instead, the Ravens can wait for the game to come to them.

However, the boost of the home crowd will give them a lift.

Even though the Lions travel well - ranked seventh in ESPN's road attendance record - Harbaugh can't wait to feel the energy at M&T Bank Stadium this weekend.

"It really doesn't matter," Harbaugh said about a sprinkle of visiting fans. "Our fans are going to be loud and they are going to be into it and they are going to be enthusiastic."

The Ravens, current leaders in the AFC North, will play five of their next seven games at home.

Since the Ravens drafted quarterback Lamar Jackson, they are 23-13 in home games.

However, the last time the Ravens played at M&T Bank, the game didn't go as planned.

On Sept. 24, the Ravens lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 22-19, in Baltimore.

However, the Ravens spent the week in London, and are coming home with some confidence after their 24-16 win over the Titans.