Ravens' Dobbins says contract will get worked out, wants to be in Baltimore his entire career

BALTIMORE - Running back J.K. Dobbins didn't shy away from the media on Wednesday, speaking for the first time since he joined his team for training camp practices.

Dobbins is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he will be making just over $1.3 million this season.

However, he missed the first 14 training camp practices before finally being activated off the physically unable to perform list.

Dobbins shared why he missed the early portion of training camp.

"That's a tough question," Dobbins said. "I was just being cautious. My teammates need me so I am going to be there for my teammates. My teammates understood what was going on, so it was all good. I am out here."

Dobbins did say contract negotiations continue with Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta.

However, it's a difficult time to be a running back in the NFL with ball-carriers not getting the pay they believe they deserve.

"It's been a blessing for me to even be in a situation in the NFL," Dobbins said. "A lot of people dream of being in the NFL. For me to even be talking about a contract is a blessing."

Dobbins tore his ACL in a preseason game against Washington in 2021 and missed the entire season.

He returned in 2022, but said he wasn't fully healthy, and gained 520 yards with two touchdowns in eight games.

"I'm pretty confident, especially coming off the end of last year," he said. "I wasn't all the way 100 percent healthy but I still had some pretty good games. Those games could have been even better had I been 100 percent."

Dobbins has been cautiously preparing for this season, which begins on Sept. 10 against Houston at M&T Bank Stadium.

This week, he finally participated in team drills, in which he didn't do in the two joint practices against the Commanders.

He hasn't played a preseason snap this season, and he likely won't

But, the 2020 second-round draft pick from Ohio State says he is in a good place.

That rookie season, Dobbins gained 805 rushing yards with nine touchdowns.

Now, he feels healthy and ready to prove he is among the league's best running backs.

"Healthy, I can be one of the top backs in the league," Dobbins said. "I just have to prove it."

Dobbins said he has heard criticisms over the past year, especially when he was missing team practices. But, he put that noise in the behind him.

"At the end of the day, I do think I am pretty good at football. The numbers will say that," Dobbins said. "At the end of the day, the people who really love me, who really help me, that's the only thing that matters."

As Dobbins prepares to play his "contract year," he has made it clear that Baltimore is where he wants to play his entire career.

"I love it here and I want to finish my career here," Dobbins said. "I'm a loyal man, so I only want one team. Hopefully that happens, but you never know what God has planned."