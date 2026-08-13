Ravens cornerbacks Wiggins, Humphrey could be back as soon as next week

Baltimore Ravens cornerbacks Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey could return next week from injuries they suffered in training camp this week, coach Jesse Minter said after Thursday's practice.

"I would say both are trending very well to potentially be back next week," Minter said. "Both just dealing with a couple small things, I think. Got good reports on both of them and expect both of those guys back."

Wiggins was carted off the field with a left leg injury midway through Tuesday's practice. Humphrey walked off under his own power during Wednesday's session with an undisclosed issue.

Given how serious it initially appeared, the update on Wiggins — currently considered Baltimore's best cover corner — is a particular relief for a defense that finished last season tied for second-to-last in the NFL against the pass.

"One of the worst feelings is seeing something like that where a guy goes down and obviously you don't know what it is right at the moment," Minter said. "Again, happy that it's hopefully a good report and expect Nate to be back out there fairly soon."

Even if healthy, both players were unlikely to play in Saturday night's preseason opener at home against the Philadelphia Eagles, with Minter indicating Tuesday that most regulars would not participate.

That includes two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will give way to seventh-year backup Tyler Huntley as the Ravens play their first offensive downs under incoming offensive coordinator and first-time NFL play-caller Declan Doyle.

"It's some unique ways of getting to our plays," said Huntley. "It's a great playbook, and I just can't wait until we just keep digging away at it."