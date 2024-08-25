Ravens coach Joe D'Alessandris remembered for being a "great coach, better person"

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris is being remembered for the impact he had on his players and football.

D'Alessandris, who coached the Ravens since 2017, died on Sunday following a battle with an acute illness. He was 70 years old.

"Coach D," as he was affectionately known, left the Ravens earlier this month to receive treatment for his ailment. Less than two weeks later, the team announced his death.

"I'll never forget that laugh. Thank you coach D," Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley said.

D'Alessandris had been an offensive line coach across many levels of football since 1979.

Born April 29, 1954, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, D'Alessandris coached in the CFL and the World League — as well as at several colleges — before reaching the NFL ranks. He was an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Diego Chargers before settling in with the Ravens under head coach John Harbaugh.

Ravens react to coach's death

D'Alessandris's former players mourned his death over social media.

"RIP Coach. Western PA Legend," former Ravens safety Geno Stone said.

"R.I.P. Joe D.. great coach even better person," added former Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen.

Former Ravens offensive lineman Matt Skura said D'Alessandris was one of "a few special people that go beyond the call of 'coach' and impact your life the way Joe D did for me."

"Joe D and I spoke a couple of weeks ago and it will be a conversation I'll always remember and cherish," Skura continued. "It was what we always talked about - life, family, and football. Your legacy will carry on through the lives you touched."

"Fly High Joe D, love this guy," said former Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

"RIP Coach Joe D. Great coach and even better man. Helped me a lot in my time in baltimore," former Ravens running back Kenyon Drake said.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said D'Alessandris was the "consummate teacher and friend and I will miss him dearly."