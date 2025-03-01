Ravens Cheerleaders seek next generation of squad members

We may be months away from football season, but the preparation begins now for the Baltimore Ravens' Cheerleaders. On Saturday they hosted tryouts for their 2025 squad.

As Gabby G. was warming up, preparing to try out for her fifth season as a Baltimore Ravens cheer squad member, she was experiencing mixed emotions about the process.

"You're feeling nervous, but you're feeling very excited," she told WJZ Reporter Janay Reece.

Hundreds of eager auditionees joined Gabby as they danced to the top, hoping to make the cut.

"You just have to trust yourself. You have to trust the research that you did, the preparation that you did, and trust that you bring something special to the table," Gabby explained. "This is just getting started."

The hopefuls all leaped, lifted, and leaned at open tryouts inside the Merritt Clubs Downtown Athletic Club.

Beyond the field

"We have high standards for our squad, not just the squad, but as an organization as a whole. If you look across the board, we really want to make an impact in the community, and really it starts with these days," Bryan Corvera, Baltimore Ravens Advertising & Media Manager said.

The team's work goes beyond the football field.

"We do over 200 appearances in the community every year, and that actually extends outside of Baltimore, Maryland," Tory Nymick, Baltimore Ravens Entertainment and Marketing Manager, said.

"Each year you just learn something new, and you're more excited to come back and just keep growing with the team. And there's just so many more memories to be had," Gabby added.

There isn't a set number on how many will make the team this season, but whoever does must bring their A-game.

"Be yourself. Have fun," Nymick suggested. "You're going to learn about yourself throughout the process, and it's not a failure if you don't make the team. We want to see you come back better than ever any year."

The final day of tryouts is on Sunday, March 2, 2025.