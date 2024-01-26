Ravens Caravan gets the flock pumped up for the big game

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens Flock is getting pumped up for the AFC Championship Game. They're ready to see Baltimore's football team square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium.

Fans spent Purple Friday mingling with members of the Ravens Caravan as they made their way around Baltimore.

In Howard County and other places around the Baltimore area, fans flocked to the locations where the Ravens Caravan was holding their pep rallies.

"The energy is electric; the energy is skyrocketing high off the roof," Ravens fan Electro Belton said.

Fans told WJZ that they were excited to celebrate their favorite team.

Then there were super fans who showed up in style like Nakia aka Miss Want. She showed up along with her crew of friends in Ravens-themed sports cars.

"We love it," Nakia said. "This is Baltimore. We're outside. This is Baltimore. We got the legends right here. We've got Ed Reed. We've got Ray Lewis. That's the classics; legends of the game."

The Purple Friday rallies continued at pubs and gathering spots in Baltimore.

WJZ followed the rallies from Federal Hill to Fells Point.

"We've gone to this for many years," Ravens fan Stephen Venanzi said of the rallies. "We love going out to the different events they always put on a great show."

Ravens fans who attended the rallies got some free football swag and the opportunity to hang out with Ravens legends Vonta Leach and Chris McAlister.

Fans were feeling confident about the future.

"You see it throughout the city," Ravens fan Stephan Venanzi said. "It's very infectious what this team has been able to do."

People noted that the bars and restaurants were full of customers and energy. That's because on Purple Friday, the eve before the eve of the big game, the flock was busy buzzing about the opposing team and their super celebrity singer.

The championship game means so much to the city, and Ravens fans really want to see their team beat the Chiefs "and miss ma'am over there," Ravens fan Daisy Espinoza said.

"Mahoney and we're also going to send what's her name—Taylor Swift—back home," Nakia said.

But perhaps Ravens fan Electro Belton said it best by keeping the message sweet and simple: Sorry Swifties.