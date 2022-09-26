Ravens bounce back from trouble to triumph over Patriots 37-26

Ravens bounce back from trouble to triumph over Patriots 37-26

Ravens bounce back from trouble to triumph over Patriots 37-26

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens are accustomed to getting great performances from Lamar Jackson and he delivered again this week.

It's the team's defense that has been a big concern.

On Sunday, when the Ravens squared off against the New England Patriots, Jackson dazzled as usual.

This time, Baltimore's defense locked up a win.

It all started with Ravens quarterback Jackson rushing for 100 yards.

He also threw for 200 yards and made four touchdowns.

Tight end Mark Andrews caught two of those touchdown tosses.

The Ravens built an eight-point lead in the second half and the defense did its job to protect it.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones underthrew his receiver and linebacker Josh Bynes picked off the pass.

It was the first of four Ravens takeaways.

After a New England score to start the fourth quarter, the Ravens responded again.

Jones threw to the end zone but the ball was intercepted by Marlon Humphrey.

The Ravens defense that allowed four touchdowns in the fourth quarter in a loss several days ago came away with three turnovers in the fourth quarter this week.

Ravens 37, NE 26 final.

A week after allowing 4 TD's in a 4Q collapse, the Ravens defense delivers 3 take-aways in a 4thQ shutdown.

Lamar Jackson does EVERYTHING (MVP campaign).

Big bounce back from the Dolphin debacle. Ravens 2-1 🏈@WJZ @WJZ13sports — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) September 25, 2022

It was a 37-26 win for the Ravens at New England. The win is the first-ever for the Ravens in a regular season game at New England.

Additionally, it improved their record to two-and-one.

Now, the Buffalo Bills are headed to Baltimore for the next Sunday showdown of top teams.