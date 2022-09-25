LIVE BLOG: The Baltimore Ravens take on the New England Patriots

BALTIMORE-- Week 3 of the NFL Football Season the Baltimore Ravens take a business trip to Foxborough to face The New England Patriots. Join us here for live updates on the all big plays of the game!

3:19 p.m. Justin Tucker nails a 56-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 31-20 lead. The Ravens have scored 17 unanswered points.

The best. Ever. 🐐@jtuck9 drills a 56-yard field goal to extend our lead to 31-20. pic.twitter.com/CPuqrbm52q — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022

3:15 p.m. LB Josh Bynes intercepts Mac Olsen to give the Ravens the ball back in good field position.

3:11 p.m. After returning a punt for 43 yards to set up the drive, Devin Duvernay catches a 4-yard touchdown to give the Ravens a 28-20 lead late in the 3rd quarter. Lamar Jackson has 4 touchdowns in the game.

2:59 p.m. The Ravens answer the Patriots on their first drive of the 2nd half. Lamar Jackson connects with Josh Oliver for the 1-yard score. 1st career touchdown for Oliver and 3rd of the day for Lamar. Ravens back on top 21-20.

We're back on top after a 7-play touchdown drive！ pic.twitter.com/0gdAl14EOc — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022

2:53 p.m. The Ravens announce that DT Michael Pierce (arm) and OT Patrick Mekari (ankle) have been ruled out of the game. More tough injury news for the Ravens.

DT Michael Pierce (arm) and LT Patrick Mekari (ankle) have been ruled out. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022

2:48 p.m. The Patriots cap off a 7-play, 75 yard drive with a 2 yard Damien Harris touchdown run. New England now leads Baltimore 20-14 in the 3rd quarter.

2:26 p.m. The Ravens head to halftime with a 14-13 lead over the Patriots. Lamar Jackson is 10-15 for 99 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception. Jackson also leads the Ravens with 41 rushing yards. Baltimore trails New England in total yards, 204-149. The Patriots will receive to start the 2nd half.

We're up at the half. pic.twitter.com/4UwC1AZDK7 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022

2:20 p.m. Mark Andrews goes up and gets it! The tight end catches a 16 yard pass from Lamar Jackson for his 2nd touchdown of the day. Ravens lead 14-10 in the final seconds of the first half.

We're up 14-10 after @Mandrews_81 capped off that 9-play TOUCHDOWN drive. pic.twitter.com/WHBm3QSXPV — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022

2:07 p.m. After the interception by Lamar Jackson the Patriots cash in. Mac Jones calls his own number and scores on a 3-yard run. Patriots take a 10-7 lead in the 2nd quarter.

2:00 p.m. Jonathan Jones intercepts Lamar Jackson on a 3rd and 16. 2nd interception of the season for Lamar.

1:53 p.m. Big stop on defense for the Ravens. The Patriots opt to go for it on 4th down and Marlon Humphrey comes up with a big tackle short of the sticks. Ravens takeover on downs.

1:41 p.m. The Ravens announce that OLB Justin Houston is questionable to return to the game with a groin injury.

1:39 p.m. Patriots get on the board thanks to a 34-yard field goal from Nick Folk. Ravens still lead 7-3 early in the 2nd quarter.

1:37 p.m. End of the 1st quarter and the Ravens lead the Patriots 7-0.

1:31 p.m. DE Calais Campbell leaves the field with what appears to be a knee injury. Campbell is being looked at by trainers.

1:23 p.m. Ravens touchdown! Lamar Jackson with a shovel pass to Mark Andrews for the touchdown. 4th catch of the drive for Andrews, Ravens lead 7-0 in the 1st quarter.

1:18 p.m. Offensive Lineman Patrick Mekari is helped off the field after stepping on running back Justice Hill's foot.

1:10 p.m. Outside Linebacker Patrick Queen sacks QB Mac Jones on 3rd down, forcing the ball to go back in the Ravens possession.

1:07 p.m. Ravens go 3 and out with the first possession of the game.