LIVE BLOG: The Baltimore Ravens take on the New England Patriots
BALTIMORE-- Week 3 of the NFL Football Season the Baltimore Ravens take a business trip to Foxborough to face The New England Patriots. Join us here for live updates on the all big plays of the game!
3:19 p.m. Justin Tucker nails a 56-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 31-20 lead. The Ravens have scored 17 unanswered points.
3:15 p.m. LB Josh Bynes intercepts Mac Olsen to give the Ravens the ball back in good field position.
3:11 p.m. After returning a punt for 43 yards to set up the drive, Devin Duvernay catches a 4-yard touchdown to give the Ravens a 28-20 lead late in the 3rd quarter. Lamar Jackson has 4 touchdowns in the game.
2:59 p.m. The Ravens answer the Patriots on their first drive of the 2nd half. Lamar Jackson connects with Josh Oliver for the 1-yard score. 1st career touchdown for Oliver and 3rd of the day for Lamar. Ravens back on top 21-20.
2:53 p.m. The Ravens announce that DT Michael Pierce (arm) and OT Patrick Mekari (ankle) have been ruled out of the game. More tough injury news for the Ravens.
2:48 p.m. The Patriots cap off a 7-play, 75 yard drive with a 2 yard Damien Harris touchdown run. New England now leads Baltimore 20-14 in the 3rd quarter.
2:26 p.m. The Ravens head to halftime with a 14-13 lead over the Patriots. Lamar Jackson is 10-15 for 99 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception. Jackson also leads the Ravens with 41 rushing yards. Baltimore trails New England in total yards, 204-149. The Patriots will receive to start the 2nd half.
2:20 p.m. Mark Andrews goes up and gets it! The tight end catches a 16 yard pass from Lamar Jackson for his 2nd touchdown of the day. Ravens lead 14-10 in the final seconds of the first half.
2:07 p.m. After the interception by Lamar Jackson the Patriots cash in. Mac Jones calls his own number and scores on a 3-yard run. Patriots take a 10-7 lead in the 2nd quarter.
2:00 p.m. Jonathan Jones intercepts Lamar Jackson on a 3rd and 16. 2nd interception of the season for Lamar.
1:53 p.m. Big stop on defense for the Ravens. The Patriots opt to go for it on 4th down and Marlon Humphrey comes up with a big tackle short of the sticks. Ravens takeover on downs.
1:41 p.m. The Ravens announce that OLB Justin Houston is questionable to return to the game with a groin injury.
1:39 p.m. Patriots get on the board thanks to a 34-yard field goal from Nick Folk. Ravens still lead 7-3 early in the 2nd quarter.
1:37 p.m. End of the 1st quarter and the Ravens lead the Patriots 7-0.
1:31 p.m. DE Calais Campbell leaves the field with what appears to be a knee injury. Campbell is being looked at by trainers.
1:23 p.m. Ravens touchdown! Lamar Jackson with a shovel pass to Mark Andrews for the touchdown. 4th catch of the drive for Andrews, Ravens lead 7-0 in the 1st quarter.
1:18 p.m. Offensive Lineman Patrick Mekari is helped off the field after stepping on running back Justice Hill's foot.
1:10 p.m. Outside Linebacker Patrick Queen sacks QB Mac Jones on 3rd down, forcing the ball to go back in the Ravens possession.
1:07 p.m. Ravens go 3 and out with the first possession of the game.
