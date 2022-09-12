The Ravens Bookmobile visits Baltimore school, and QB Jackson reads his children's book to students

BALTIMORE -- Fresh off their win against the Jets, some Ravens players spent their day off giving back to the community.

The Ravens Bookmoblie delivered new and gently used books to students at the Mount Royal School in central Baltimore.

Running back Mike Davis and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser spent some time helping the kids pick out books.

"Kids are the future. I see the passion in their eyes, they love reading," said Davis. "When I was a kid, I didn't have this type of opportunity. Kids are out here to be with NFL players and see guys that are interested in the same things they are interested in."

One thing most of the kids at The Mount Royal School are interested in is the Ravens. So when quarterback Lamar Jackson made a surprise visit to read his children's book, "I Dream, You Dream, Let Us Dream," to a couple of classes, it was a big deal.



"It felt awesome. When I was in second grade, I would have liked an idol of mine to come back and read to us," said Jackson.

The theme of Lamar's book: dream big. It's a message he shared in all of the classrooms he visited.

"It was a no-brainer I wanted to get out here and read to the kids and let them know you can dream and be anything you want to be," Jackson said. "Don't let no one steer you away from chasing your dreams, because there are going to be doubters, there are going to be naysayers. But if you believe in yourself, you can be anything you want to and that's what the book is based upon."

The kids also asked Jackson some important questions.