Ravens' big debate: 100 humans vs. gorilla: Who wins?

BALTIMORE - A debate filled the Ravens' locker room.

It didn't have to do with anything on the field, as the team prepares to play their rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

No. It was "Could 100 humans take down a single gorilla?"

"I said, it depends on what kind of guys you've got," Ravens' cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "Then, I started to think that even with the guys you have, I don't know how you take down a gorilla. Do you choke it out?"

The first-place Ravens (8-4) play the last-place Steelers (5-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Pittsburgh. The game will be televised on WJZ.

Humphrey hinted at his answer to the debate by stating the Ravens need to be the dominant team this weekend.

"All I know is if we can be the gorillas, and the Steelers be the humans, I think we've got a good chance," Humphrey said. "I don't think this argument is going to end anytime soon."