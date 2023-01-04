Watch CBS News
Ravens-Bengals to kickoff regular-season finale at 1 p.m. Sunday on WJZ

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens announced their kickoff time for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game will start at 1 p.m. from Cincinnati and will be televised on WJZ.

The Ravens (10-6) beat the Bengals, 19-17, on Oct. 9.

However, the Bengals (11-4) lead the AFC North.

Sunday's time slot was originally set to be determined by the outcome of Monday's Bengals-Bills game, which was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.

The NFL said that game will not be played this week, and its overall status has yet to be determined.

Both the Bengals and Ravens are in the playoffs, however, the playoff seedings have yet to be finalized.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 3:17 PM

