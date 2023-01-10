Report: Ravens agree to make All-Pro Roquan Smith highest paid inside linebacker with 5-year, $100 million extension

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a contract extension with All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, making him the highest-paid at his inside linebacker position in NFL history, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Smith, who would have been a free agent in the offseason, is getting a five-year, $100 million contract, with up to $60 million guaranteed.

That adds up to more than $20 million per year.

Smith was acquired by the Ravens from the Chicago Bears ahead of October's trade deadline.

In nine games with the Ravens, Smith has 86 tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss, an interception and three pass breakups. He was selected to the Pro Bowl.

The Ravens have another payroll decision to make with quarterback Lamar Jackson's rookie contract ending after this year.

Jackson has missed the Ravens' past five games, and it has not been determined if he will play in the AFC Wild Card game at Cincinnati Sunday night.