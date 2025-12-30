Baltimore County man, 67, dies in one-alarm residential fire, attempting to rescue pets

A 67-year-old man is dead following a one alarm fire that took place in Randallstown on Monday evening.

Baltimore County Fire Department (BCoFD) officials say the fire started inside a home on 3800 Cherrybrook Road, 21133.

When crews arrived at 10:14 p.m., they discovered the blaze spurting from the front and the rear of the home.

Herbert B. Thomas, 67, along his two dogs were found deceased by first responders.

According to BCFD, Thomas successfully exited the home while the fire was ablaze, but returned inside to find his dogs.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental due to unattended cooking.

This is the fourth fire fatality in 2025 in Baltimore County, according to BCoFD.

"The Baltimore County Fire Department reminds residents to always stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop and ensure burners and appliances are turned off before leaving. BCoFD strongly recommends residents to install and test smoke alarms in multiple locations throughout the home," per the Baltimore County Fire Department.

