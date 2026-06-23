Rainy and cooler weather for Primary day across Maryland

Rainy and cool weather will slowly start to exit Maryland this afternoon into this evening. Some beautiful weather will follow Wednesday into most of Thursday.

Election day weather in Maryland

Cloudy, rainy, and dreary weather will be around most of this Tuesday for the Maryland primaries. Expect periods of rain for areas west of Chesapeake Bay through about 4 p.m. East of Chesapeake Bay, rain will taper off between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. About a half an inch of rain is possible across much of central and northern Maryland. Some areas along the eastern shore may pick up locally heavier totals where thunderstorms are able to form.

The lower Eastern shore has the best chance of a few stronger to locally severe storms later this afternoon into early this evening.

The weather will quickly clear this evening and we should be able to enjoy a beautiful sunset. Overnight conditions will be clear and seasonably cool with lows in the 50s and lower 60s with a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday's weather in Baltimore will be gorgeous

Wednesday looks like the pick day of the week with sunshine, lighter winds and comfortably low humidity! Wednesday temperatures will top out in the mid-80s.

Thursday's daytime forecast is trending drier with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Humidity levels stay reasonable with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms return Friday into Saturday

Humidity will be on the rise and so will the chance for showers and thunderstorms starting Friday and continuing into Saturday. The best chance for showers and storms will be Friday afternoon and evening through Saturday. Saturday's showers and storms may last through much of the day before ending Saturday night. Highs on Friday will get close to 90° before the storms arrive. Saturday's temperatures will be much cooler with extensive cloud cover and the chance of rain.

Sunday is our pick of the weekend. While it not be completely rain-free, many more hours of the day look dry than wet. Any shower or thunderstorm activity should stay isolated and mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.