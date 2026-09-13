Rain moving out of Maryland as sunshine returns later this afternoon

Light rain is moving out of the state this morning as filtered sunshine and warmer temperatures take over for our Sunday afternoon.

Drying out in Baltimore on Sunday

After overnight showers and a few thunderstorms - light rain showers will move out over the remainder of the morning. Temperatures will be warming back into the mid and upper 80s by afternoon as a warm front has pushed north of our area. Plan on more sunshine as the day progresses. More clouds and a spotty shower, or two, cannot be ruled out later Sunday evening into Sunday night as a cold front moves through.

Cooler days ahead across Maryland

Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be be the nicest days of the workweek. There will be a mostly sunny sky and much drier air. Temperatures trend a bit cooler, too. We'll warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Monday afternoon and even cooler daytime high temperatures on Tuesday.

Monday evening will feel a bit like fall as temperatures drop back into the 60s after sunset. We'll probably end up having the coolest morning since last fall on Tuesday, with morning temperatures in the low to mid-50s away from Baltimore City with a few upper 40s possible. Sunshine rules the forecast through midweek.

After a round of temperatures in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday afternoon, a warming trend carries us into the end of the workweek. Another round of cooler weather arrives next weekend and the long range forecast shows a trend of Fall-like weather coinciding with the official first day of Fall a week from Tuesday.