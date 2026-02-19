Rain and fog returns to Maryland, weekend snow potential

Fog will lift by lunchtime Thursday, but rain will develop Tuesday afternoon and continue on and off through Friday morning. A First Alert Weather Day may need to be issued if impactful winter weather becomes more certain across Maryland.

Rounds of wet weather will soak Maryland

Dense fog and low visibility are the biggest challenges on the Thursday morning commute, similar to the past few mornings. Please give yourself extra travel time through lunchtime today.

You'll need your umbrella Thursday afternoon into Friday morning as showers gel into a steady to soaking rain. The rain will come in several waves with the first round impacting the evening commute as it arrives this afternoon and continues into the late evening. While there could be some breaks in the rain during the overnight hours, a second round of rain will push into the area between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday. Please give yourself extra travel time and be prepared for sudden areas of ponding water due to clogged storm drains.

Rainfall amounts this upcoming storm system should range between 0.50" to 1 inch.

In addition to the wet weather, expect chilly temperatures in the 40s and a raw wind out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday afternoon should dry out with high temperatures around 50°.

Coastal storm, accumulating snow could impact Maryland Sunday

Saturday appears to be the pick day of the weekend, ahead of what could be a wintry Sunday.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with dry weather through Saturday evening. Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Saturday.

While there is still quite a bit of uncertainty, a winter storm could impact Maryland later Sunday into Sunday night.

Another storm system will approach Maryland late in the weekend, just as colder air blows in. Rain changing to a wintry mix or snow is possible in our region Sunday into Sunday night. There is still a great deal of uncertainty in regards to potential impacts and timing as the storm is still several days away. While it's too early to provide potential snowfall totals, the risk of accumulating snow is increasing later Sunday into early Monday morning.

Clearer information on the strength, track, and timeline of the storm will become more available later today into Friday as computer models are able to better sample the pieces of energy that will merge into this developing coastal storm.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updates on the potential weekend coastal storm and the wintry weather it may bring to Baltimore and the state of Maryland.