Raiders agree to mega deal with former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum

The Las Vegas Raiders took a major step toward improving their substandard offensive line Monday, agreeing to a three-year, $81 million contract with three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The club also agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract Monday to retain cornerback Eric Stokes and to a three-year, $35 million deal for wide receiver Jalen Nailor, people with knowledge of deals told AP.

All spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts have not been finalized.

Linderbaum's contract includes $60 million in guaranteed money, Stokes' deal includes $20 million and Nailor $23 million.

The deal for Linderbaum, at $27 million per year, makes him the highest-paid interior offensive lineman, according to overthecap.com.

Landing Linderbaum is a massive get for the Raiders, whose offensive line struggled through injuries and subpar play. Las Vegas allowed an NFL-high 64 sacks last season and was last in rushing yards per game (77.5) and per attempt (3.57).

It didn't help that the Raiders' best lineman, left tackle Kolton Miller, played just four games before going on season-ending injured reserve after hurting his ankle.

With Miller expected back and Linderbaum, who played all four seasons with the Ravens, now joining the team, the Raiders have two major pieces to build around. Pro Football Focus rated Linderbaum the fifth-best center among 40 at that position.

The Raiders also get back third-year interior lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, who has dealt with injuries and inconsistency, but could have a high ceiling. He lost the center job in training camp to Jordan Meredith last season and switched to guard. The Raiders released guard Alex Cappa on Friday, clearing the way for Powers-Johnson to take hold of the position.

"Can't wait to get to work," Powers-Johnson posted on social media in reaction to the Linderbaum agreement.

Las Vegas figures to continue to be aggressive in free agency and the draft in trying to improve a front that still has many question marks.

Stokes signed a one-year contract with the Raiders last season after spending his first four years in Green Bay. Stokes started 16 games to give Las Vegas some stability at an otherwise shaky position, finishing with five pass breakups and 53 tackles. Both were his second-best career totals, behind his rookie-season numbers of 14 pass breakups and 55 tackles.

Signing with the Raiders represents a bit of a homecoming for Nailor, who played at Las Vegas high school powerhouse Bishop Gorman. He spent all four seasons in Minnesota and comes off career highs of 29 catches for 444 yards. Nailor also caught four touchdown passes.

The Raiders likely remain in the hunt for a No. 1 wide receiver after trading Jakobi Meyers to Jacksonville in November. Their offense took a major hit without a receiver capable of taking pressure off tight end Brock Bowers. Nailor could be part of the equation of opening up the offense.

The Raiders entered free agency with nearly $112 million in salary cap space, according to overthecap.com, easily the most in the NFL. They also have the No. 1 overall draft pick, and are widely expected to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, as well as the 14th selection after agreeing to trade defensive end Maxx Crosby to Baltimore on Friday.

Las Vegas also is expected to cut veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

Second-year general manager John Spytek hopes to use all those assets to help turn around a franchise that went 3-14 last season. The Raiders also enter next season with their third coach in three years with former Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak taking over.