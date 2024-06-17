Rachel Morin's murder suspect tracked by DNA during manhunt that sparked fear in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The suspect accused of killing Harford County mother of five Rachel Morin faced a judge in Oklahoma and waived his extradition hearing Monday afternoon, clearing the way for his return to Maryland to face first-degree murder charges.

Victor Martinez Hernandez, 23, appeared in a black-and-white striped prison jumpsuit more than 1,200 miles away in Tulsa and spoke to the judge through an interpreter.

"We'll send people out and bring him back here and he'll be booked into our jail here in Harford County," Sheriff Jeff Gahler told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren following the hearing.

Matt McMahon, the father of the oldest of Rachel Morin's five children, told WJZ he is heartbroken but finally has some closure, 10 months after Morin was attacked and murdered along the Ma and Pa trail in Bel Air.

"It's going to be impossible to figure out why he did that. I truly believe he's a psychopath," McMahon told Hellgren. "I think he thinks differently than other people. I think to truly understand his motives—why he did this—you would have to have that mindset. I don't think I'm ever going to understand that."

McMahon also revealed Morin will soon be a grandmother.

"I feel really sad that Rachel can't be there for the birth of her granddaughter. But I'm also just relieved that this chapter is closing," he said.

Immigration concerns

Police told WJZ that Martinez Hernandez entered the United States illegally after killing a woman in El Salvador eight months before Morin.

He is also accused of attacking a 9-year-old girl during a home invasion in Los Angeles.

Harford County authorities said the suspect has ties to gangs in Prince George's County.

After leaving Harford County, he somehow made his way to Tulsa where he was arrested outside a bar over the weekend.

Sheriff Gahler had a message to the White House and Congress to do something.

"We are 1,800 miles away from the southern border, and the American citizens are not safe because of failed immigration policies," Gahler said. "This is the second time in just two years that an innocent Harford County woman has lost her life to a criminal in our country illegally."

Tracking the suspect

Deputies are still trying to pinpoint exactly where Martinez Hernandez was in Maryland—and when—in case there are other victims.

"We want to build the timeline. We want to make the case as ironclad as possible for the state's attorney," Gahler said.

They are still looking for tips in the case.

"We need to map out every moment of every day of where the suspect was when he was in the U.S. because there might be other victims and if there are other victims, they need closure too," McMahon said. "It really rips your heart out when you don't have that closure."

DNA evidence led to arrest

The FBI sent agents to El Salvador and were able to find the suspect using DNA.

"Our investigative genetic genealogy team in Baltimore worked countless hours to identify the suspect by using crime scene DNA and tracing that DNA to potential family members," said Special Agent in Charge Bill DelBagno, from the FBI's Baltimore field office.

Relief in Harford County

Bel Air residents told Hellgren they are relieved someone is in custody.

"It's definitely scary as a woman," said Gianna Barrett, who went to the same gym as Morin. "It's definitely worrisome something like that could happen so close to home. It definitely gives people peace of mind that there's been an arrest."

Jericho Yantz, whose grandparents live in Bel Air, said the arrest brings closure.

"I use this trail every day. I'm just glad they got the guy," he told Hellgren.

One sign at the trailhead next to a dried bouquet reads, "For Rachel, from a friend you never met."

Questions about suspect's motive

Police believe the suspect may have spotted Morin and learned her routine.

They're hoping to get more answers in the days ahead.

"We want the people who routinely make use of this trail who have for more than 20 years to know that the person responsible for the horrific event—for Rachel's murder—is behind bars and no longer poses a threat here in Harford County or anywhere in the world," Sheriff Gahler said.

Over the weekend, he told WJZ there are still questions about whether Morin's killing was random or targeted.

"I don't know that we have that answer explicitly or completely but at this point there's nothing to indicate that anyone other than him was involved," he said.

Next steps in the prosecution

Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healy said she plans to try the case personally.

Her office will ask for no bail once Hernandez Martinez is brought back to Maryland.

"Additionally, this case will be submitted to the grand jury as quickly as possible for indictment, and further matters will then be scheduled by the court," her office wrote in a statement.

Sheriff Gahler told reporters at a news conference, "I never want him to leave Maryland again. I want him to die in a Maryland jail, [in the] Maryland prison system."

A mother's grief

Patty Morin, Rachel's mother, lauded the work of law enforcement at a news conference Saturday.

"At some points in this, I didn't think we were ever going to have an end. It was going to be a cold case. I would like to applaud them," she said.

Morin said through her heartbreak, the detectives gave her hope.

"They really did care about our family and my daughter," Patty Morin said. "They were going to work diligently to find the person who murdered her. At one point, it did seem really bleak and hopeless. The lead detective said to me, 'Patience will win in the end,' and that's what they've been doing. They've been diligently working very hard—and they've been patiently working through all the leads. It's because of that that we have an arrest today."