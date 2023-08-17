Family to commemorate life of Rachel Morin with community events

BALTIMORE -- The family of Rachel Morin will commemorate her life with community events, according to a statement from Morin's attorney Joseph Murtha.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Rachel Morin, and our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time,"Murtha said. "Our firm is committed to providing support to the Morin family as justice is pursued for Rachel."

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was reported missing a day before her body was found at the Ma and Pa trail in Bel Air.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Saturday, August 19 at 11:00 a.m., the family and friends of Morin will gather at the Ma & Pa trail for a walk of remembrance.

On August 27 at 1:00 p.m., The Greater Grace Church of Baltimore will host a Celebration of Life service to honor Morin, allowing friends, family, and community members to share their memories.

