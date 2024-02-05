Rachel Morin Investigation: Podcast hosts brings attention to murder, adds to reward money

BALTIMORE - It has been six months since Rachel Morin was found murdered off the popular Ma and Pa Trail in Harford County.

The hosts of a true crime podcast are bringing attention to the case and are adding to the reward.

The hosts of the Mile Higher podcast added an extra $5,000 to the reward leading to the arrest of Morin's killer. The reward now stands at $35,000.

Morin's murder was featured on the January 25 episode of the show.

The mother of five was found murdered along the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air on Aug. 6.

"I feel a lot of people have stopped venturing out in Bel Air because of that," Molly Moxley, from Bel Air, said.

Community members tell WJZ they feel uneasy there hasn't been an arrest despite a major break in the case early on -- surveillance footage of the suspect.

It shows a man detectives believe is Morin's killer, taken at the scene of a home invasion and assault across the country in Los Angeles last March.

Detectives say DNA left at the scene matches the DNA left at Morin's.

"I feel like it's been long enough where it's kind of gone cold," Moxley said.

Few new details about the murder have been released recently, but the Harford County Sheriff says the case is far from cold.

He tells WJZ that detectives have been following up on every lead, however, they're getting fewer leads now.

"We're not getting as many tips as we were in the first couple weeks after the homicide for sure, but they are still coming in," Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said.

Investigators have traveled to LA, Chicago and Washington D.C. to track down leads. Morin's family has also been trying to keep her name out there, but so far, nothing has led to an arrest.

The Sheriff says they really need the public's help to catch this killer.

"We don't know where he is," Sheriff Gahler said. "He's a threat to every community across the globe."