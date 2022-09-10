Watch CBS News
Sports

Queen Elizabeth's horse wins Pimlico race two days after her death

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A horse that Queen Elizabeth II bred in England has won a race at Pimlico Race Course—just two days after the 96-year-old royal matriarch died, according to the Maryland Jockey Club.

The horse, a 6-year-old gelding named West Newton, won Saturday's second race at the race course, club staff said.

West Newton rallied from sixth to win by half-length while racing across a 1 ⅛-mile turf course in 1:52:12, according to Maryland Jockey Club.

It was West Newton's fourth win in 19 starts, club staff said.

Forest Boyce rode the horse for its trainer, Richard Hendriks, according to Maryland Jockey Club.

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday following a 70-year-reign. Her son, Prince Charles, has ascended to the throne.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 4:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.