Queen Elizabeth's horse wins Pimlico race two days after her death

BALTIMORE -- A horse that Queen Elizabeth II bred in England has won a race at Pimlico Race Course—just two days after the 96-year-old royal matriarch died, according to the Maryland Jockey Club.

The horse, a 6-year-old gelding named West Newton, won Saturday's second race at the race course, club staff said.

West Newton rallied from sixth to win by half-length while racing across a 1 ⅛-mile turf course in 1:52:12, according to Maryland Jockey Club.

It was West Newton's fourth win in 19 starts, club staff said.

Forest Boyce rode the horse for its trainer, Richard Hendriks, according to Maryland Jockey Club.

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday following a 70-year-reign. Her son, Prince Charles, has ascended to the throne.