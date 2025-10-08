3 men arrested after 19-year-old killed in shooting at Maryland house party

Three men are facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old at a house party in Maryland, according to Queen Anne's County Sheriff's officials.

Kamryn Andrews, 19, of Seaford, Delaware; James Lawson, 20, of Queenstown, Maryland; and Travis Lissau, 27, of Centreville, Maryland, are all being held without bond, charged with manslaughter, assault and reckless endangerment, officials said.

Fatal shooting at Maryland house party

The arrest comes nearly four months after Christopher Parsley, 19, was shot and killed during a house party on June 1. The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Centreville Road in Queenstown, according to officials.

Two other people were also shot, officials said.

Witnesses told troopers that partygoers fled the scene when they heard the gunshots.

During the initial investigation, troopers said the suspect may have been at the party before the shooting.

The sheriff's office investigated the case in partnership with the FBI Baltimore Field Office, Maryland State Police and law enforcement agencies in Delaware.

The three suspects were arrested on Oct. 8, and officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Community reacts to shooting

Parsley's death hit the community hard, with one woman telling WJZ after the shooting, "I can't sleep at night, to be honest. I can't. I don't even feel right. It was an innocent person that got his life took."

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was hosting the gathering in her backyard when a group of uninvited people arrived and began shooting after they were told to leave.

"This has been an incredibly difficult time for Chris' family and for our entire community," Queen Anne's County Sheriff Gary Hofmann said in a statement. "The effects of this tragedy have been deeply felt, and our thoughts remain with those who continue to grieve."

Hofmann pushed strongly for witnesses to share video or tips following the shooting, despite underage attendees and the presence of alcohol at the party.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 410-758-6666 or email Sheriff-Info@qac.org.