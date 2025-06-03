Man killed, 2 others injured in shooting near Maryland house party

A 19-year-old was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting that happened near a house party in Maryland, according to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reported gunshots in the 1500 block of Centreville Road on June 1 around 1:15 a.m. Once on the scene, officials found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of them, identified as Christopher Parsley, 19, of Centreville, was pronounced dead, deputies said. Two other people were taken to the hospital.

Shooting near Maryland house party

Before they arrived on the scene, deputies said a large party was being held at a home in the area.

Witnesses told officials that partygoers fled the scene when they heard the gunshots. After an initial investigation, deputies believe the suspect was at the party before the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the sheriff's office at Sheriff-Info@qac.org or by calling 410-758-6666.

Search for video

Queen Anne's County Sheriff Gary Hofmann said the house party included young adults and teenagers. In a social media post, he urged attendees to share videos to aid in the investigation.

"We believe that photos or videos taken at the event, even those not depicting the shooting itself, may contain critical information that could assist in identifying those responsible," he said in a social media post.

The sheriff acknowledged that some may be hesitant to share information due to being underage and the presence of alcohol and drugs at the party. However, Hofmann said the focus of the investigation is to bring justice for the victims.

"Let us be clear: We are not seeking to prosecute anyone for those actions," he posted.

Hofmann doubled down on his statement in the comments of the post, saying, "I can assure you that we are not looking to prosecute anyone for underage drinking, but we are committed to building a very solid good case from the investigators."

He described Parsley as "a young man with his whole life ahead of him."

"Not only are the families of the young man affected, but the trauma also extends far beyond into those who may have witnessed this, been shot or been in the area when the gunfire occurred," Sheriff Hofmann posted.

Crime in Queen Anne's County

Crime in Queen Anne's County has continued to trend downward over the past four years, according to data from the sheriff's office. Though last year, murders were up.

The county did not record a single murder in 2023, and in 2024, it recorded two cases.

In 2023, the county recorded a total of 300 violent crimes, and in 2024, it recorded 259 cases, a 13.6% drop.

Data from Maryland State Police shows a decrease in homicide cases. In 2023, MSP reported 558 homicide cases, and in 2024, they reported 475, a 14% decrease over the year.

As of June 2, 2025, MSP has recorded 120 homicide cases.