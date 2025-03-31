Trans Day of Visibility event at Anne Arundel County library sparks protest, debate

An Anne Arundel County library provided a safe space on Monday for members of the transgender and non-binary communities despite backlash from outside protesters.

The Glen Burnie branch hosted its Trans Day of Visibility event with crafts and other activities.

"The library is one of the last free safe spaces," said Christine Feldmann, with the Anne Arundel County Public Library. "There are trans and non-binary people under attack. They're under attack in their communities and at the federal level. We are here as a safe place where they can come and be supported, because the library is for everyone."

Those in favor of the event say it creates a safe space for everyone to learn and be themselves.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement that the Glen Burnie Library's Trans Pride Party "offers a safe and welcoming space for transgender individuals and their allies."

"Anne Arundel County libraries have always created environments where everyone feels valued and respected," Pittman added. "Any attempt to politicize this event and threaten federal funding undermines this work. Our libraries are essential resources for all Anne Arundel County residents, and I will continue to prioritize programs that promote understanding and belonging."

The library says it will continue to hold trans events like this moving forward.

Against the Trans Day event

The library's Trans Day of Visibility event divided many in the Glen Burnie and Anne Arundel County communities.

Protesters and counter-protesters were lined up outside the Glen Burnie library, holding up signs and chanting.

Those against the Trans Day event say there are only two genders, and they accuse the library of grooming children.

"Statistically, transgender people, whom I love many, and homosexuals, whom I love many, statistically, 1% end up engaged in pedophilia," said Anne Arundel County resident Brad Stern. "The odds of them at a library with children is exceedingly high, and I don't want to see children hurt."