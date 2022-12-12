Prosecution rests, jury deliberations to begin in trial of murdered Naval Academy mother

BALTIMORE - Jurors will soon start deliberating on the trial of a Naval Academy mother who was struck and killed by a stray bullet in Annapolis last year.

The prosecution rested their case Monday morning against Angelo Herrod, who is accused of murdering Michelle Cummings in June 2021.

Police said Cummings was shot while she spent an evening on the patio of an Annapolis hotel with her husband and friends. The mother from Texas was visiting for her son's Naval Academy induction ceremony.

Herrod's defense did not call any witnesses.

Judge Pamela K. Alban then read instructions to the jurors before lunch which will be followed by closing arguments.

WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett reports that jury deliberations could start as early as Monday afternoon.

For 10 days, jurors listened to evidence and arguments from both the defense and prosecution.