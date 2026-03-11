Proposed Maryland bill would prohibit some ICE officers from working for state police agencies

A controversial proposal moving through the Maryland General Assembly could block some current and former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from working in state law enforcement.

House Bill 832, known as the ICE Breaker Act, would prohibit Maryland police agencies from hiring anyone who joined ICE as a sworn officer on or after Jan. 20, 2025, the date of President Trump's second inauguration.

Supporters say the measure is intended to protect Maryland communities and ensure state law enforcement reflects the state's values. On the other hand, critics argue the bill unfairly targets federal officers simply for working for the government.

The bill now awaits a vote in the House Judiciary Committee.

Support for the ICE Breaker Act

Del. Adrian Boafo, a Prince George's County Democrat who sponsored the legislation, testified Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee.

"The ICE Breaker Act stops anybody who has served under ICE during this second Trump administration from ever serving in Maryland state police," Boafo said.

Boafo said he believes Maryland should not allow what he described as unqualified or extremist recruits into the state's law enforcement ranks.

Advocates who support the bill say it would create accountability for federal immigration enforcement practices.

Mohammad Alghali testified in favor of the legislation, saying his support is deeply personal. He said his mother was unlawfully detained and deported by immigration authorities.

"ICE does not keep our communities safe and what happened to my mother should never happen to another family," Alghali said.

Opposing the ICE Breaker Act

Republican lawmakers strongly criticized the proposal during Wednesday's hearing.

House Minority Leader Jason Buckel, R-Allegany, called the legislation misguided and potentially unconstitutional.

"It's a really bad idea," Buckel said. "It's likely unconstitutional and it really demonizes potentially thousands of people simply because they took a job with a lawful federal law enforcement agency."

Del. Nino Mangione, R-Baltimore County, also raised concerns during the hearing, arguing the bill could discourage veterans and other experienced federal officers from moving to Maryland and joining local law enforcement agencies.