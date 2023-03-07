Prominent Maryland attorney died of 'extreme turbulence' from flight on business jet

BALTIMORE - Dana Hyde, a former White House official and prominent Maryland lawyer, died as a passenger on a private business jet on Friday.

Officials said Hyde died of "extreme turbulence."

The jet left from New Hampshire and was headed to Virginia on Friday.

Turbulence became so severe that the pilot had to divert to Connecticut, FAA officials said.

The 55-year-old lived in Cabin John, Maryland, which is in Montgomery County.

Investigators with the FBI and FAA are investigating.