Project 2025 author Kevin Roberts' Baltimore visit ignites protest outside law school

About 250 protesters came together on Monday to object to a speech given by Kevin Roberts, one of the authors of Project 2025, at the University of Maryland Francis Carey School of Law in Baltimore, according to The Baltimore Banner.

Protesters shouted with signs, sharing their views of Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

Roberts is considered to be the intellect of Project 2025, a 900-page conservative blueprint to overhaul and reduce the size and scope of government. The plan calls for firing federal employees, placing limits on the National Institutes of Health, and taking measures against immigration.

President Donald Trump disavowed the plans during the 2024 presidential race but has quickly moved to implement them since resuming office.

You can learn more about Project 2025 here.

According to the Banner, Roberts compared abortion to slavery and the Holocaust, and is against marriage equality.

Student group invites Project 2025 author

Roberts was invited to speak at the University of Maryland Francis Carey School of Law by the Republican Law Society, which is a student group.

He was initially scheduled to speak on March 3, but had to cancel at the last moment due to an illness.

According to the Banner, protesters stood outside, even through the rain, chanting, "Hey hey, ho ho, Kevin Roberts has got to go."

"Kevin Roberts is not who this law school is, and it's not who this city is," a protester told the Banner. "It's about community coming out and showing support and solidarity."

Ronald Maylor, a Baltimore resident who protested, told the Banner, "We have to fight the bully."

"Kevin Roberts and Project 2025 have every right to be here," protester Tom Cavallaro told the Banner.

Law school dean responds

The law school's dean, Renée Hutchins Laurent, told The Banner in a statement before the initial event that she was "proud that our student groups are planning programs that promote diversity of thought and interrogate current legal and policy issues" and that it was "crucial that we uphold the right to free speech, even when faced with speech we find deeply offensive."