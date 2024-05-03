Pro-Palestinian protests continue at Johns Hopkins University; student raises safety concerns

BALTIMORE -- The pro-Palestine protest at Johns Hopkins University entered its fifth day on Friday, with tensions mounting as the encampment continues to grow.

Amidst the unrest, university President Ron Daniels urged for the protest to end, citing concerns over campus safety and university values.

A Jewish student who chose to remain anonymous expressed her fears following an assault on campus on Thursday. She says she was attacked by an individual carrying a Palestinian flag.

"What do you think? That you want more Jewish students to be attacked on campus? What are you waiting for?" the student said, calling for immediate action from President Daniels.

President Daniels, in a letter to protest organizers and participants on Thursday, described the encampment as problematic and inconsistent with the university's core values.

He indicated that the university is prepared to take appropriate disciplinary and legal actions if necessary.

Dr. Zackary Berger, a resident of Charles Village, sees the protest as part of a historical continuum.

"This is in the great tradition of student protests that took place at Hopkins as part of the civil rights movement in the '60s, for divestment from South Africa in the '80s, about the university's involvement with ICE just a few years ago," Berger said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says he has been in touch with university officials, but emphasized that the students have a right to protest.

"We, here in Baltimore, believe in people's right to protest. It is their first amendment right. We have said until there is a credible threat of violence or something else changes, that is when talks will happen about what will happen then," Scott said.