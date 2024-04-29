Pro-Palestinian protesters chant, sing despite being told to leave at Johns Hopkins University

BALTIMORE - Pro-Palestinian protesters continued to sing and chant Monday evening on the campus of Johns Hopkins University despite being told to leave.

#BREAKING A @JohnsHopkins spokesperson tells me that the pro-Palestinian protesters have been told to disperse.



They continue to occupy the area singing and chanting @wjz pic.twitter.com/44fy9iJj2t — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) April 29, 2024

The protest was attended by dozens of students and community members. Pro-Palestinian signs were hung along their protest site.

This was the second Pro-Palestinian protest at JHU within a week.

Happening now: Students and community members are holding a pro-Palestinian protest at @JohnsHopkins.



This is the second protest held on the campus recently. @wjz pic.twitter.com/BxwW9kWfnV — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) April 29, 2024

Dozens of people peacefully gathered on the university campus to stand in solidarity with Gaza and students at other colleges to call for disinvestment from Israel.

Those protesting called for JHU to cut ties with Tel-Aviv University in Israel where a two-year Masters of Arts program partnership was established in recent years.

Pro-Palestinian protests have caused tension on campuses across the country.

Violence broke out this past weekend at UCLA in California where pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel groups breached a physical barrier.

More than 100 protesters were arrested last week on the campus of Columbia University in New York.

WJZ's Jessica Albert will have more on the protests at 11 p.m.