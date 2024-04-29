Watch CBS News
Pro-Palestinian protesters chant, sing despite being told to leave at Johns Hopkins University

By Jessica Albert

BALTIMORE - Pro-Palestinian protesters continued to sing and chant Monday evening on the campus of Johns Hopkins University despite being told to leave.

The protest was attended by dozens of students and community members. Pro-Palestinian signs were hung along their protest site. 

This was the second Pro-Palestinian protest at JHU within a week.

Dozens of people peacefully gathered on the university campus to stand in solidarity with Gaza and students at other colleges to call for disinvestment from Israel.   

Those protesting called for JHU to cut ties with Tel-Aviv University in Israel where a two-year Masters of Arts program partnership was established in recent years.   

Pro-Palestinian protests have caused tension on campuses across the country.

Violence broke out this past weekend at UCLA in California where pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel groups breached a physical barrier.

More than 100 protesters were arrested last week on the campus of Columbia University in New York.

First published on April 29, 2024 / 7:34 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

