Pro Palestinian encampment disperses at Johns Hopkins University after students, officials reach agreement

BALTIMORE -- A pro-Palestinian encampment at Johns Hopkins University dissolved early Tuesday morning after school officials said they reached an agreement with student demonstrators.

The encampment began to wrap up around 1 a.m. Tuesday, but the school will allow protestors to return during the day to continue standing in solidarity with Gaza and joining other college students nationwide calling for disinvestment from Israel.

The demonstration was organized by a group called the "Hopkins Justice Collective." Members of that organization declined to be interviewed on camera and told those in attendance not to speak with the media.

Over 100 demonstrators, most who appeared to be students, stood with Palestine at a peaceful rally Monday on the Homewood campus in North Baltimore. Then, joining universities across the country, they set up tents for an encampment to pressure the institution to disinvest from Israel as outrage grows over the mounting death toll in Gaza

Hopkins is being pressured by the protestors to cut ties with Tel-Aviv University in Israel, where a two-year Master of Arts program partnership was established in recent years.

Demonstrators initially said they would not leave until their demands were met, but Johns Hopkins University released a statement Tuesday saying an agreement was made with students:

"At Hopkins, we have longstanding policies and guidelines to support demonstration and free expression. These guidelines were developed collaboratively with our students and reflect a mutual commitment to the flow of open, vibrant expression that is so essential to our academic community, and to preventing harassment, discrimination, or intimidation. Our priority today was to accommodate a protest while maintaining a safe environment for our community; the peaceful resolution of today's events speaks to the value of these principles. After meeting for several hours, President Ron Daniels and Provost Ray Jayawardhana and student participants came to a mutual agreement that the encampment would disperse, and the peaceful protest would be allowed to continue from 10am-8pm. We look forward to continuing dialogue with our students."

The students plan to start day two of protesting near Homewood Museum on the university's campus at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Colleges differ in approach to encampments

Universities have differed in their approach on how to clear out encampments as commencement ceremonies near. Some institutions are continuing negotiations, while others are turning to force and ultimatums that have resulted in clashes with police.

Dozens of people were arrested Monday during protests at universities in Texas, Utah and Virginia, while Columbia said hours before a takeover of Hamilton Hall that it had started suspending students.

Violence broke out this past weekend at UCLA in California where pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel groups breached a physical barrier. More than 100 protesters were arrested last week on the campus of Columbia University in New York City, where the encampment demonstrations began.

Northwestern University near Chicago said it reached an agreement with students and faculty representing the majority of protesters. It allows peaceful demonstrations through the end of spring classes, but only one aid tent may remain mounted.