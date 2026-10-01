Pro Motocross coming to M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland riders excited for home-state race

The Pro Motocross Championship is coming to Baltimore next year, and Maryland riders are excited for the chance to compete in their home state.

The world's most competitive off-road motorcycle racing series will visit M&T Bank Stadium for the first time ever in April.

The 2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship regular season schedule was announced Thursday morning at the home of the Baltimore Ravens.

The season will feature 17 races in 16 cities. Along with Baltimore, San Antonio is also new to the lineup.

Max Sanford is from Pasadena, Maryland, and said competing in his home state is a rare opportunity.

"I definitely try to visit back home as much as I can," Sanford said Thursday at the stadium. "But there's a lot of friends and family around here who have never even seen me ride a motorcycle, let alone compete on a world stage. So it's definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me, and I definitely want to take advantage of it."

Sanford went pro in 2018.

He's not the only professional rider from Maryland getting ready to compete.

"It's awesome, honestly, to have this race here," said Justin Rodbell, another Maryland racer and Ravens fan.

Rodbell is from Prince Frederick and said he appreciates the support from Maryland fans.

"It's a pretty small state, but they are pretty loud for us, so that's really cool."

The stadium will be transformed for the event, with jumps built for the Supercross competition.

Some jumps will stretch more than 70 feet in distance and rise 35 to 40 feet in height. The riders will rely on their skill and balance to stay on their motorcycles as they soar through the air.

Organizers are also hoping the event will bring more visitors to Baltimore.

"The area around the sports complex has had a lot of upgrades as of late," said Jason Weigandt, an SMX broadcaster. "So the stadium looks great, the area looks great, and we are excited to hang out all weekend come the April 10 date."

The race is scheduled for April 10, 2027, at M&T Bank Stadium, giving fans a chance to see Maryland riders compete on the world stage in their home state.