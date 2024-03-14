Pro Bowl RB Derrick Henry introduced as newest Raven: 'This is where I knew I wanted to be'

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have their big, powerful running back locked in for at least the next two seasons.

Derrick Henry, a four-time Pro Bowler and former league rushing leader, signed his two-year, $16 million contract to be the Ravens' featured running back.

He was introduced on Thursday as the team's newest addition. He will wear jersey No. 22.

"It was really a no-brainer for me," Henry said. "This is where I knew I wanted to be. I love the style and physicality that they play with. I feel like it fits my style of play."

Henry, at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, has the speed to outrun opponents and the strength to run over defenders.

He has rushed for 1,000 yards in five of his previous six seasons, including last season when he was second in the league with 1,167 rushing yards to go along with 12 touchdowns.

Henry led the NFL with 2,027 rushing yards and was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Year in 2020.

Now, he will become the most decorated running back the Ravens have had in years.

"Buckle your chinstrap, get ready for a 60-minute fight," Henry said. "Knowing that I'm going to take some licks, I'm going to have to give some licks."

Henry has been part of several battles with the Baltimore Ravens when he was in the backfield with the Tennessee Titans.

He gained 195 yards when the Titans stunned the Ravens in the 2019 playoffs.

"I'm happy for the opportunity," Henry said. "This is a great organization. I've had some great battles with the Ravens and I am grateful and happy to be a part of it."

Henry, the former Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama, has gained 9,502 rushing yards and 90 touchdowns in eight seasons, all with the Titans.

He was introduced as his family was in the room while wearing a purple suit he wore at his grandmother's funeral in 2016. Henry said she was a huge influence in his life.

"This was her favorite color, so when (general manager) Eric (DeCosta) said I had to come and do a presser, I knew I had to wear this suit," Henry said. "I definitely wanted to wear this color to honor her and show everyone in Flock Nation that I'm ready. I'm on board."

Henry joins a Ravens' offense led by MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who helped Baltimore get to the AFC Championship Game last season.

"He's so dynamic in how he plays and his playmaking ability, especially going against him for a little while now," Henry said. "I'm excited to play with him. I just want to be an added piece to the offense to help them do better than last year."

Henry turned 30 years old in January.

He had some words for those thinking he may have lost some of his luster.

"Tell them to keep watching," Henry said.