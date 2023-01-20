Prisoner escapes Maryland correctional facility, sparks statewide search

BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement officers are searching for a prisoner who escaped from a correctional facility in Sykesville, Maryland, according to authorities.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is working alongside the Maryland State Police and the Warrant Apprehension Task Force to find 27-year-old Jeremiah Ballard, corrections officials said on Thursday.

Ballard was a minimum-security inmate at the Central Maryland Correctional Facility at the time of his escape, according to authorities.

He is serving five years for theft and assault charges, corrections officials said.

Law enforcement officials did not say when the 5'11 man went missing.

He typically wears classes and has dreadlocks, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about Ballard's whereabouts should call 911 immediately.