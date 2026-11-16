Crackdown on massage parlors in Prince George's County leads to 46 arrests, 11 closures, police say

Police in Prince George's County say they have arrested 46 people and closed 11 businesses in connection with an investigation into illegal massage parlors operating across the county.

The investigation -- which involved multiple agencies -- was conducted between January 2026 and June 2026, according to a police news release announcing the operation.

A total of 17 businesses were identified as suspected illegal massage parlors that allegedly offered customers "illicit activities," according to police. Search warrants were served at 11 of the locations, all of which were closed. The accusations include prostitution and human trafficking.

The investigation involved officers from the Prince George's County Police Department's (PGPD) Human Trafficking Unit, along with assistance from the Department of Permitting, Inspections, and Enforcement (DPIE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

In addition to the 46 arrests, police said they also recovered more than $87,000 "in proceeds from these illegal businesses."

"Prince George's County will not be a safe haven for human trafficking or businesses operating as fronts for illegal activity," the release said. "The Human Trafficking Unit remains committed to identifying and dismantling these operations, holding traffickers accountable, and locating and assisting victims with services provided through the Maryland Safe Center and the Family Justice Center," it added.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of human trafficking contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 888 373 7888 or text "HELP" to 233733 or The University of Maryland Safe (Support, Advocacy, Freedom, and Empowerment) center, 301-314-7233.