Prince George's County officer pleads guilty to assaulting teen during detainment in 2020

BALTIMORE - A Prince George's County Police officer was found guilty of assaulting a 17-year-old while detaining him in 2020.

Darryl Wormuth, 46, had been charged with second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

He will be sentenced on May 26.

According to the Prince George's County State's Attorney, Wormuth initiated a traffic stop, removed the teen from the car and detained him. Documents said the 17-year-old was stopped because he matched the description of a suspect from a different incident.

The officer then grabbed his neck and assaulted him while in handcuffs.

Wormuth has been with the Prince George's County Police Department since 2007. He was indicted on April 27, 2021.

"This was a case in which a young man who was placed in handcuffs and fully compliant was unnecessarily assaulted by Corporal Wormuth," Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. "I am very pleased with the judge's decision, and I want to thank the prosecutors for their hard work on this case. I also want to thank the officers who came forward despite how unpopular it would be. It is largely because of their willingness to do the right thing that we were able to deliver justice today."