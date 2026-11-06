Off-duty Prince George's County police officer pleads guilty in deadly crash that killed bailiff

A former Prince George's County police officer pleaded guilty Friday in connection with a deadly crash last summer on Route 301.

Anthony Coleman, 35, of Upper Marlboro, pleaded guilty to negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle in the crash that killed 56-year-old Carlton Herndon, who worked as a bailiff for the county.

Coleman was off duty at the time of the crash and was driving his personal vehicle.

Details of the deadly crash

The deadly crash was reported around 8:40 p.m. on July 7, 2025 on northbound Route 301 at Missouri Avenue.

Maryland State Police said a Nissan Maxima, driven by Herndon, was trying to cross Route 301 when it was struck by a Ford F-250, driven by Coleman.

Herndon was pronounced dead at the scene, and Coleman refused medical attention.

Coleman indicted on DUI charges

At the time, state police said they believed speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

Coleman was indicted nearly five months later on charges of negligent manslaughter involving a vehicle, criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle, negligent homicide by auto while under influence, homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, driving or attempting to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and handgun transport under the influence of alcohol.

His sentencing is now scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.