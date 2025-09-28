Community outrage after ICE arrest in Prince George's County turns chaotic

A video showing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest in Prince George's County has left a community on edge.

It appears to show ICE officers pinning a man to the ground in Hyattsville in the middle of an intersection. During the scuffle, an agent's firearm appears to get loose and once retrieved, the agent seems to point it toward bystanders.

In a statement from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, the agency tells WJZ Job Arias-Mendoza was arrested Sept. 24, calling him a "dangerous criminal". The agency says he entered the United States illegally from El Salvador at an unknown date and time. It also says Arias-Mendoza has prior arrests for first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, concealing a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

The nine-minute video showing Arias-Mendoza's arrest has drawn some concern on social media and in Hyattsville. It seems he was yelling "help me" to bystanders, as well as shouting "I am American. I love America".

DHS says Arias-Mendoza actively resisted federal law enforcement and attempted to bite an officer. He also had multiple knives and drugs in his possession, according to the agency.

In a video showing the struggle, an ICE officer has his gun drawn before putting it in his belt. Seconds later it appears to get loose and fall onto the street. After a brief tussle, the officer retrieves the firearm and appears to point it at bystanders.

Witnesses confront officers

Later in the video, officers appear to answer questions yelled by the crowd.

When asked why ICE is arresting Arias-Mendoza, an officer says, "Because he is a criminal, how about that?"

One bystander asked why the firearm was pointed at the crowd, the officer defended his actions saying, "You were coming…I don't know you. I have to protect my people".

At the end of the video, another officer seems to walk toward bystanders, asking if they want to be next.

Halle Blitzstein is an immigration attorney who is not affiliated with this case. She says ICE officers can use force if warranted during an arrest.

"If they have the reasonable grounds to believe that force is necessary to protect themselves or other persons," Blitzstein said. "But in that video, it looks like the weapon fell out of the holster, and then everything got out of control."

ICE protest held in Prince George's County

Some neighbors in Hyattsville held a rally on Friday near the site of this arrest, expressing concern.

"This community is in crisis. Just having people not just pulled off the street but having their heads smashed to the asphalt just disgusting," Gary Rush, rally organizer, said.

Arias-Mendoza is in ICE custody. His exact location is unknown at this time.