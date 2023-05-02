Montgomery County Councilmember Jawando announces 2024 senate run

BALTIMORE — Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando announced his commitment to run for the 2024 senate election Tuesday morning.

Jawando is the fourth candidate, and the second Democrat, to join next year's senate race,

The announcement comes just a day after U.S. Senator Ben Cardin announced that he will not seek reelection in 2024 and will retire after five decades in politics.

In a series of tweets, Jawando said his campaign will "squash the Big Lie," that is, "the idea that for some to get ahead, others have to be left behind."

There’s a Big Lie in America — and it’s not about the 2020 election. It’s the idea that for some to get ahead, others have to be left behind.



Today, I’m launching a campaign for U.S. Senate because we need more progressive champions to squash the Big Lie and fight for you. pic.twitter.com/hVd5LgB6ub — Will Jawando (@willjawando) May 2, 2023

Jawando previously served as the Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, and as an advisor to U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan.

In his current seat on the Montgomery County Council, he worked on youth enrichment, education, and social justice Initiatives.