President Trump appoints Gov. Moore to governor's council

President Trump has appointed Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to the governor council, according to a news release from the administration on Thursday.

Moore joins the bipartisan group made up of governors from several other states, which serves as a forum for governors and federal officials to "enhance collaboration on disaster response, National Guard operations, and military integration within the states. News Administration Issues Contact Visit."

The council was established by the National Defense Authorization Act of 2008, and formally created by Executive Order 13528 in 2010, according to the White House website.

The council consists of ten governors (five from each party), with two governors serving as co-chairs.

According to the National Governors Association website, the council shares documents for review and discussion with all governors' offices before their approval by the council.

The following governors were appointed to the council:

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Republican, co-chair

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein, Democrat, co-chair

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Republican

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, Republican

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Democrat

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Democrat

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Democrat

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Republican

The National Governors Association winter meeting will take place in Washington, D.C., on Friday, according to the Baltimore Banner. Moore is scheduled to attend, the Banner reported.

Governor Moore's office stated his appointment to the council saying:

"Governor Moore looks forward to the opportunity to serve on the Council of Governors, a bipartisan group of state leaders tasked with strengthening state-federal partnerships on key national security, disaster response, cybersecurity, and military coordination issues. As an Army Combat Veteran, and the leader of the state during the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Governor Moore will bring a unique experience to this collaborative effort. The governor hopes to use this role to advocate for a renewed partnership between states and the federal government, to support service members and their families, and make us stronger and safer at home and abroad."