Prepared meal delivery service Feast & Fettle opens new distribution facility in Howard County

A new production facility for the company Feast & Fettle is opening in Howard County, with the expectation that it will create 250 jobs over the next three years.

The prepared meal delivery service will lease a 25,000 square-foot facility at 7071 Dorsey Run Road in Elkridge.

The facility will craft, package, and distribute its "high-quality, fully-prepared meals" for households across the greater Mid Atlantic area, according to a press release.

With this new facility, Feast & Fettle plans to create approximately 250 new full-time jobs over the next three years.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said this facility will bring great opportunities to Howard County.

"Attracting Feast & Fettle to Maryland brings incredible opportunities to the Howard County workforce, the state's manufacturing and agribusiness sectors, and the surrounding region's meal delivery service options," Moore said. "While the company is focused on providing healthy meals for its customers, it is also dedicated to providing access to free meals through its community partners. In this great time of need, we're proud to support Feast & Fettle as it works towards both of these important goals."

The company started in 2016 as a private chef's side hustle and has grown into one of New England's fastest-growing meal delivery services.

The company is continuing to expand along the East Coast.

"As we expand into the DMV, our mission stays the same," said Feast & Fettle Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ventura. "We're here to deliver exceptional quality, operate with integrity, and care for our Members the same way we care for our team in Elkridge. Hospitality starts inside the company. When our people grow, our Members feel it. Career development and economic mobility aren't perks here; they're part of how we build."