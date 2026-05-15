Baltimore businesses count on Anderson Festival as Preakness 2026 kicks off in Laurel

Despite the Preakness Stakes in Laurel this year, Park Heights Renaissance aims to keep the spirit alive through a music and arts festival on Park Heights Avenue.

On Saturday, the group is hosting the 5th annual George 'Spider' Anderson Festival, named after the first Black jockey to win the Preakness in 1889.

The street festival will take over Park Heights Avenue from Cold Spring Lane to Belvedere Avenue with performances by Big Daddy Kane, K. Michelle, and other artists.

The event is normally held the weekend before Preakness. However, Park Heights Renaissance CEO Yolanda Jiggetts said they rescheduled and moved it to encourage people to support local businesses, due to concerns about a loss of revenue in the area.

"This year, we decided to keep the Preakness in Park Heights," Jiggetts said. "There's limited capacity in Laurel. So, we wanted to make sure that we kept that flavor and that tradition of the Preakness right here."

Jiggetts also wants to remind Park Heights neighbors that the Preakness culture has not left.

"I think we are pretty determined to show Preakness in Park Heights here," she said. "We also want it to be a day of celebration."

Business impacts in Park Heights

Businesses like Yai & Toya's Cuisine said the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico last year brought crowds of the finest fashions.

"It was a whole lot of people for Preakness," said Joe Campher, the co-owner of the restaurant. "We were fortunate to get quite of bit of business from the Preakness as well."

Though it's a different story this year with the race down in Laurel. Pimlico is fenced off with black tarp. Construction crews could be seen working on Friday as the racecourse is under construction.

Campher said there was a bit of concern that there would be little traffic in Park Heights without Preakness.

"We were a little disappointed at first, but then we understood that they coordinated this Anderson Festival," he said.

"We're looking for everyone from the Anderson Festival," said Moyai Campher, a chef at Yai & Toya's Cuisine. "We're right up the street."

Moyai Campher said they're using the power of social media to get more orders to the kitchen all weekend long. They're confident the community will show up for them and other local businesses in the neighborhood.

Festival details

Jiggetts said everyone is invited to "Dress for the Games" and show up in race-day glamour that captures the essence of Preakness culture. Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring their best style for a chance to win a portion of a $5,000 prize.

Along with a star-studded artist lineup, there will be horseback rides, games, and a fashion show. It will take over Park Heights Avenue from Cold Spring Lane to Belvedere Avenue.

Festivities start at 1 pm.