Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot around $1 billion for Monday drawing

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Abigail Degler Has Your Sunday Morning Forecast
Abigail Degler Has Your Sunday Morning Forecast 01:11

BALTIMORE -- The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1 billion, the second largest in jackpot in Powerball history, according to the lottery.

The Powerball reached $1 billion after no one won the jackpot Saturday night.

However, six tickets won the $1 million prize after matching all five white balls. 

One of these ticket holders was in Maryland, so be sure to double check your tickets.

This is the second time in Powerball history that the jackpot has ever reached $1 billion.

The drawing for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot will be held Monday, October 31.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 11:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.