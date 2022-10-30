Powerball jackpot around $1 billion for Monday drawing

BALTIMORE -- The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1 billion, the second largest in jackpot in Powerball history, according to the lottery.

The Powerball reached $1 billion after no one won the jackpot Saturday night.

However, six tickets won the $1 million prize after matching all five white balls.

One of these ticket holders was in Maryland, so be sure to double check your tickets.

This is the second time in Powerball history that the jackpot has ever reached $1 billion.

The drawing for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot will be held Monday, October 31.