"Power of the Ballot" movement encourages Baltimore's Black community to vote

BALTIMORE -- The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation went door-to-door in Baltimore City promoting "power of the ballot" to encourage Black communities to vote.

The non-partisan coalition held a rally at the United Healthcare Workers East Union Baltimore office on Monday before heading to neighborhoods in North Baltimore.

The coalition was joined by other national and local voting rights groups to mobilize Black voters in Baltimore.

"Our ancestors, my ancestors, died for me to have the right to vote, so I feel like it's my duty to vote," said Robin Williams, co-convenor for the Maryland Black Women's Roundtable.

Early voting runs from October 24 through October 31. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 5.

Informing Black voters

With Election Day just weeks away, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation is ramping up efforts to make sure voters are informed, registered and ready to turn out at the polls.

"We're going through seven states across this country to make sure that the Black community turns out in record numbers," said Melanie Campbell, the President and CEO of NCBCP.

The coalition advocates for the empowerment of Black communities, working to ensure equal representation, civic engagement and economic empowerment.

"We're going out hitting the streets, making sure community members have all the information they need to get registered to vote, find out their polling locations, information about candidates running," said Darrell Coles, national program coordinator of Black Youth Vote. "We also have surveys."

Howard students join the movement

Howard University Political Science Society President Kennedy Jackson stressed the importance of young people getting involved.

"Young people are not just sitting at home waiting for decisions to be made for us, but we are actively ensuring that those decisions are leaning towards our goals and our futures tomorrow," Jackson said.

The group went to neighborhoods near Mondawmin Mall with the goal of visiting as many households as possible.

"At the end of the day, we want what's best for our country and for our home, and it's important that we share that message in a simple, door-knocking method," Howard freshman Katia Papailler said.