Postal Service Honors Congressman John Lewis on New Forever Stamp

The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate the life and legacy of former Congressman John Lewis (1940-2020)—a key figure in some of the most pivotal moments of the Civil Rights Movement.

WASHINGTON D.C. - MARCH 17: Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) is photographed in his offices in the Canon House office building on March 17, 2009 in Washington, D.C. The former Big Six leader of the civil rights movement was the architect and keynote speaker at the historic March on Washington in 1963. / Getty Images

The first-day-of-issue event for the John Lewis Forever stamp is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #JohnLewisStamp.

The stamp features a photograph of Lewis taken by Marco Grob on assignment for the Aug. 26, 2013, issue of Time magazine. Lewis's name is at the bottom of the stamp. The words "USA" and "Forever" appear in the stamp's top left corner. Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp.

Devoted to equality and justice for all Americans, Lewis spent more than 30 years in Congress steadfastly defending and building on key civil rights gains that he helped achieve in the 1960s. Lewis was a staunch and unwavering believer in and advocate for nonviolent protests. The recipient of more than 50 honorary degrees, he was called a "saint" by Time magazine and "the conscience of the Congress," by his colleagues.

Lewis was the face of the Nashville Student Movement, chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, an original Freedom Rider, and one of the keynote speakers at the 1963 March on Washington. He served as executive director of the Voter Education Project; as associate director of ACTION, the federal volunteer agency that oversaw the Peace Corps and VISTA; and as a member of the Atlanta City Council. He was also the best-selling author of several books, including the "March" comic book series and the inspiring autobiography, "Walking With the Wind."

Elected to represent Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1986, Lewis garnered the support needed to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1991, sponsored the legislation that created the 54-mile-long Selma-to-Montgomery National Historic Trail, and worked for more than a decade to establish the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, by President Barack Obama.

Throughout his life, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call "good trouble," even in the face of hatred and violence.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)