Portion of Compromise Street in Annapolis shut down because of high-water flooding, police say
BALTIMORE - A portion of a street in Annapolis has been shut down because of flooding.
Annapolis police have closed a part of Compromise Street Sunday afternoon after rainfall caused high-water flooding.
Traffic coming from the Eastport Bridge have one lane accessible, and no traffic from downtown Annapolis will be allowed onto Compromise to get over to Eastport, according to police.
