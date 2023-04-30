Watch CBS News
Local News

Portion of Compromise Street in Annapolis shut down because of high-water flooding, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A portion of a street in Annapolis has been shut down because of flooding.

Annapolis police have closed a part of Compromise Street Sunday afternoon after rainfall caused high-water flooding.

Traffic coming from the Eastport Bridge have one lane accessible, and no traffic from downtown Annapolis will be allowed onto Compromise to get over to Eastport, according to police.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 5:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.