Pop star Meghan Trainor to bring her "The Get In Girl Tour" to Baltimore next summer

Meghan Trainor, a Grammy-winning singer who rose to popularity with her hit "All About That Bass," is bringing her tour to CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore next summer.

Her "The Get In Girl Tour" will stop in Baltimore on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Pre-sale tickets for her tour start on November 19, and the rest of her tickets will go on sale on November 21.

Who is Meghan Trainor?

Meghan Trainor came out with her first big hit, "All About That Bass," in 2014. She continued to win a Grammy in 2016 for best new artist.

Some of her other big hits include "Dear Future Husband," "Lips Are Movin," and "Better When I'm Dancin.'"

Trainor's new album "Toy with Me" will be released on April 24, 2026. Her new single "Still Don't Care" is out now.

Trainor has also claimed two Billboard Music Awards.

According to a press release, a portion of the proceeds from Trainor's tour will be donated to The Trevor Project, a non-profit organization that aims to end suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ+) young people, by offering suicide prevention and crisis intervention services.