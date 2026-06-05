Poor air quality along with hot weather across Maryland

Get ready for another round of heat across Maryland Friday into the weekend as temperatures soar into the 90s. A few storms are possible Saturday evening and night, but they shouldn't interrupt any daytime plans.

An Air Quality Alert in effect until midnight for Cecil, Anne Arundel, southeastern Howard, Baltimore, and Harford counties along with the city of Baltimore. Code orange air quality will result from ground level pollution.

Hot weather for much of Maryland this weekend

Hazy sunshine and hot temperatures are the big weather story for this Friday. Expect high temperatures to climb into the lower 90s this afternoon for areas away from Chesapeake Bay. This will still be a 'dry heat', so the humidity will not make it feel any worse than the temperature.

We've got a nice weather evening on the way with temperatures in the 80s through mid to late evening. Overnight temperatures will eventually cool off into the 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday will be our hottest day of this upcoming first stretch of heat. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s. We'll have a westerly breeze through the day and humidity levels won't be too bad through mid-afternoon.

The humidity will start to increase late Saturday into Saturday night ahead of a broken line of thunderstorms. Storms are possible across northern and central Maryland Saturday evening and Saturday night. Not everywhere will get one, but places that do could see some gusty winds, brief heavy downpours, lightning and thunder.

The cold front responsible for the storms Saturday night should pass to our south Sunday allowing for northwest winds to dry us out. We'll see another hot day though with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine. We can't rule out a stray shower or storm, but most places will stay dry in our area.

Brief relief from heat Monday and Tuesday in Baltimore metro

Monday and Tuesday will be beautiful days and we'll get a nice break from the heat. Highs both afternoons will be in the lower to middle 80s. Overnight lows will be comfortable in the 50s and 60s.

Another round of heat is becoming likely by mid to late next week as temperatures head well into the 80s and 90s.