Another Baltimore pool was closed due to vandalism

Another Baltimore City pool closed because of vandalism.

The Walter P. Carter pool was closed on Friday after the City Department of Rec and Parks said staff found glass in the pool.

The department said staff members alerted Rec and Parks. The pool was quickly closed, drained and swept.

It will be refilled, and the city said it will be reopened on Saturday.

"Our priority is always to make sure that their experience at the pools is safe and fun, so that's why we are following standard procedure in terms of making sure the pool is clean and safe," Manny Gonzalez, chief of marketing and communications for Rec and Parks, told WJZ.

This comes after the Patterson Park pool was closed earlier this month because of vandalism.

Neighbors react to vandalism issues

One neighbor told WJZ he thought he saw glass in the pool Thursday when he was swimming with a friend. Another neighbor said he isn't surprised the pool was closed for cleaning because he has seen young people throw trash over the fence after hours.

"If more trash goes into trash cans, then we will have a cleaner summer," said Simeon Guy, who lives near the pool. "I have seen kids throw trash in here before. It's not really surprising seeing glass will be in there next."

This pool has had issues before. Just last year, Baltimore Police said a man was pool hopping after hours when he almost drowned. He was rescued after being spotted by the police helicopter.

The city says it needs the community's help to stop this behavior.

"We want to make sure that we partner with the community to keep these pools safe and open. They help us monitor the pools, the neighborhood pools in their community. If they see any pool hopping, to contact the police department as soon as possible," Gonzalez added.