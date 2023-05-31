Watch CBS News
Police urging teens to stop playing 'Assassin Game' that consists of look-a-like guns

BALTIMORE - Law enforcement officers are discouraging teens from playing the "Assassin Game."

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, police departments across the nation are receiving reports of students walking through business parking lots and neighborhoods carrying weapons resembling real guns.

But, when officers respond, the teens are carrying squirt guns and playing the "Assassin Game."

Police said the game involves students, usually seniors, "assassinating each other with water guns to eliminate other players.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 7:57 PM

