Police urging teens to stop playing 'Assassin Game' that consists of look-a-like guns

BALTIMORE - Law enforcement officers are discouraging teens from playing the "Assassin Game."

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, police departments across the nation are receiving reports of students walking through business parking lots and neighborhoods carrying weapons resembling real guns.

#BCoPD is urging teens to stop playing the “Assassin Game.” Nationwide, police departments have received reports of high school students walking through business parking lots or neighborhoods carrying weapons. When officers respond, pic.twitter.com/qsBumKZDL3 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 31, 2023

But, when officers respond, the teens are carrying squirt guns and playing the "Assassin Game."

Police said the game involves students, usually seniors, "assassinating each other with water guns to eliminate other players.